Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 154,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

