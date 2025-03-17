Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 154,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $10.47.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
