Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 375,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCT stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,095,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,232 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,012,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,817 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

