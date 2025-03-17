Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 375,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSCT stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Disney Stock: 4 Key Metrics Validating Its Comeback
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Resilient Investing: 3 Stocks Built to Weather Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.