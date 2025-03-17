International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

