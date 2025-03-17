International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Lithium

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.