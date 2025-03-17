Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $99,600.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,583.12. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HNST opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 2.45. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
