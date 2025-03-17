Insider Selling: The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) CEO Sells $2,790,844.00 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

