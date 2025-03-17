Insider Selling: Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) President Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) President Matthew G. Casella sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

RR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,379,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $251.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of -7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 39.74. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 203.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.