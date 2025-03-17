Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells $809,277.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,815.50. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 0.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

