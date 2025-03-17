Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Senior Officer Sells 12,350 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Senior Officer Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$72,914.40.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.7 %

TSE EFR traded up C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$6.19. The company had a trading volume of 576,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,924. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.43 and a 52 week high of C$10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$861.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

