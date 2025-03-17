Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells $50,635.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.2 %

UUUU stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 target price on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

