Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $189,040.11 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $189,040.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,265,322 shares in the company, valued at $17,534,779.14. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $128,590.20.
- On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $335,400.00.
- On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.
- On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.
- On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.
Cricut Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 779.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
