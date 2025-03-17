Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $189,040.11 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $189,040.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,265,322 shares in the company, valued at $17,534,779.14. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, Arora Ashish sold 23,813 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $128,590.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $335,400.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $120,275.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $111,987.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.

Cricut Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. Analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 779.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 90,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cricut

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.