Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $27,556.32 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $27,556.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,125.92. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Catriona Yale sold 9,074 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $264,144.14.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.15 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

