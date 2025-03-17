Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £147.12 ($190.18).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £153.40 ($198.29).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 616 ($7.96). 856,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,485. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 593.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 815.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.69) to GBX 650 ($8.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.73) to GBX 690 ($8.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTY

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.