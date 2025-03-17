Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$160,612.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,612.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,252.50.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,190.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,575.00.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,109.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,216.50.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$64.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.52. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$55.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.45.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

