Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases 1,470 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Trevor Ebl acquired 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,732.15.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$70.32. The company has a market cap of C$70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

