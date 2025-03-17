Insider Buying: ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Insider Purchases 23,376 Shares of Stock

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) insider James Barbour-Smit bought 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960.64 ($19,338.99).
ProVen VCT Price Performance
Shares of PVN remained flat at GBX 59.50 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £161.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.91. ProVen VCT has a one year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81).
ProVen VCT Company Profile
