Insider Buying: ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Insider Purchases 23,376 Shares of Stock

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) insider James Barbour-Smit bought 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960.64 ($19,338.99).

Shares of PVN remained flat at GBX 59.50 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £161.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.91. ProVen VCT has a one year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

