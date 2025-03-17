Insider Buying: Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Director Acquires $10,340.00 in Stock

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) Director Laurence S. Zipkin acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 166,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,382.68. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

NASDAQ MCVT opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.56. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

