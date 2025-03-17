Insider Buying: Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Acquires £5,919.32 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,892 ($63.24) per share, with a total value of £5,919.32 ($7,651.65).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,886 ($63.16) on Monday. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,394 ($56.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,575 ($72.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,068.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,908.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.97) to GBX 6,000 ($77.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($69.80) to GBX 5,500 ($71.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,675 ($73.36).

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

