Insider Buying: Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Purchases 150,561 Shares of Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 150,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,862.83 ($10,672.68).

The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 67.04, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

