Insider Buying: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Acquires $84,500.00 in Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTGGet Free Report) CEO Richard Mack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,135.78. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 10th, Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 25.67 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,374,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 217,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

