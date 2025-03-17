Insider Buying: Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CEO Acquires $84,500.00 in Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,135.78. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 10th, Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00.

CMTG stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 25.67 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Claros Mortgage Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,374,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 217,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

