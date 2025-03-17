Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PAUG opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

