Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Short Interest Up 68.9% in February

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

INDV stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

