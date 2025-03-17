Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,020 shares of company stock worth $1,981,882. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.