IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.