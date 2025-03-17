IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $407,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

