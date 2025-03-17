IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.87 on Monday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $698.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

