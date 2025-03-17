IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

