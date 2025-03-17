IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 579 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 579 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $542.31 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $383.41 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $612.79 and its 200 day moving average is $567.23. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

