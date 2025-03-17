i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IAU stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$264.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. i-80 Gold has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$2.05.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

