Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 125165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.30.

Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International

In related news, insider Howard White purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,389.87). Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

