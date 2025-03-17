Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 7,379 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of RB Global worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

