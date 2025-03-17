Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Costamare worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Costamare by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,032,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Costamare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.28 on Monday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

