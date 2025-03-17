Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $45.46 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for about 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Science Applications International worth $45,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

