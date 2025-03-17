Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $30.29 Million Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals accounts for 0.4% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Dorchester Minerals worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 73,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.08. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 56.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.15%.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $209,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,328.88. This represents a 29.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 3,356 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,758. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,145 shares of company stock worth $921,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

