Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,884.83 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,863.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

