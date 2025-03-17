Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 129,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

