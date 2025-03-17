HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,328 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,282,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

