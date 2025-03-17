HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

