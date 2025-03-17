HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,525,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WPM opened at $73.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.