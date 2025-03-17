HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 351,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

