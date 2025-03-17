HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 210,399 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $63.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

