HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 38,426 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 199,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $34.84 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.