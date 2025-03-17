Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HXGBY
Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01.
About Hexagon AB (publ)
Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon AB (publ)
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.