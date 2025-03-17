Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,016. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

