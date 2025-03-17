Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLX

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.