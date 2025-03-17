Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in February

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF remained flat at $73.35 during trading hours on Monday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.
Heineken Company Profile
