Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in February

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF remained flat at $73.35 during trading hours on Monday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

