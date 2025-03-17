Head to Head Analysis: Pamt (PAMT) & Its Rivals

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pamt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.77 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.37

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pamt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1823 1633 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Pamt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

