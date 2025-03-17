HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $60.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

