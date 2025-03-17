Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 388,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

