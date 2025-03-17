Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 286,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

