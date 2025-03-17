Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.87% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETHO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

